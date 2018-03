Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Jack Sock of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Jack Sock of the USA in action against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Jack Sock of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Spain's Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday reached the round of 16 of the Indian Wells Masters, the first tournament of the 2018 World Tour Masters 1000, after eliminating American Jack Sock 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 26 minutes of play.

Lopez is set to face the United States' Sam Querrey in the fourth round, after he beat India's Yuki Bhambri by 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.