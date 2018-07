Spain's former striker Fernando Torres was introduced as the new member of Japanese club Sagan Tosu on Monday, in an event witnessed by hundreds of people in front of the Best Amenity Stadium in southwestern Japan.

Torres came out wearing the blue and pink uniform of the Japanese team, which will also bear his usual number "9", in a ceremony held outside the stadium in the city of Tosu, in the north of Kyushu island, a day after being introduced as the new member of the team.