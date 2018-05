Spanish national soccer team's player Iago Aspas attends a press conference following a training session of the team at Las Rozas Soccer City sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Celta de Vigo striker Iago Aspas on Tuesday said he merited his place on the Spanish national team's 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia through persistent hard work.

Aspas, one of the top goal scorers in La Liga this season, acknowledged that his Galician team may not be as big as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid _ three teams whose players make up the majority of the national squad _ but insisted that such details were irrelevant for head coach Julen Lopetegui.