Spanish drivers Oscar Fuertes (L) and Diego Vallejo (R) participate in the presentation of their Ssangyong buggy which they will drive in the 2019 edition of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, 03 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spanish drivers Oscar Fuertes (R) and Diego Vallejo (RL) participate in the presentation of their Ssangyong buggy which they will drive in the 2019 edition of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, 03 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spanish driver Oscar Fuertes participates in the presentation of his Ssangyong buggy which he and co-pilot Diego Vallejo (not shown) will drive in the 2019 edition of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, 03 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spanish driver Oscar Fuertes, with Ssangyong, is going into his second Dakar Rally convinced that this one will be tougher than last year, despite the fact that it's being held in just one country and has just 10 legs, because the dunes in Peru's desert "are hell."

"The rally here is focused and we're not going through the most difficult spots we went through last year just once, but several times," said Fuertes in an interview with Agencia EFE along with his co-driver Diego Vallejo.