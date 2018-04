Renata Zarazua of Mexico reacts while in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Renata Zarazua of Mexico during their match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Renata Zarazua of Mexico during their match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Spain's first seed Garbiñe Muguruza cruised past Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 32 of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday.

Muguruza, world number three, hit 18 winners on her way to the second round as she made light work of her 20-year-old opponent, ranked 228 in the world, finishing the tie in just 47 minutes.