Riders pass through the town of Vila Vicosa on the second stage of the Volta a Portugal cycling race on Friday, Aug. 3, between Beja and Portalegre. EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

A firefighter douses the peloton with water during the second stage of the Volta a Portugal cycling race on Friday, Aug. 3, between Beja and Portalegre. EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

The peloton ride the 2nd stage of the Volta a Portugal cycling race on Friday, Aug. 3, between Beja and Portalegre. EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Spaniard Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) claimed victory in Friday's second stage of the 2018 Volta a Portugal cycling race, while Portuguese rider Rafael Reis (Caja Rural) held onto the leader's yellow jersey.

Garcia de Mateos prevailed in a sprint finish to complete the 203km from Beja to Portalegre - the longest stage of this year's race - in 5 hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds.