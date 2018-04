Spain's Sergio Garcia, winner of the 2017 Masters, takes part in the green jacket ceremony after American Patrick Reed's victory at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrew Gombert

A photo provided by the St. Augustine Visitor Information Center showing golf fans following the action during the 2015 edition of The Players Championship, a PGA Tour event played at the TPC at Sawgrass course, located between the northeastern Florida cities of Jacksonville and St. Augustine. EPA-EFE/Nancy Strickland/PGA TOUR/St. Augustine Visitor Information Center

A photo provided by the St. Augustine Visitor Information Center that shows a bird's-eye view of the TPC at Sawgrass course's signature "Island Green" hole. That course once again will play host in May 2018 to The Players Championship, a prestigious event on the PGA Tour. EPA-EFE/Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/St. Augustine Visitor Information Center

Spanish golf star Sergio Garcia has confirmed that he will be in the field once again at The Players Championship, the sport's unofficial "fifth major," an event that will be held next month at the TPC at Sawgrass.

Garcia has had a great deal of success at this tournament located between the northeastern Florida cities of Jacksonville and St. Augustine, having won it in 2008 and posted five other top-10 finishes - in 2002, 2007, and 2013-2015.