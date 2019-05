Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas gives a thumbs up in his hospital bed after he suffered a heart attack during a training session in Porto, Portugal, 01 May 2019. EPA-EFE/IKER CASILLAS TWITTER HANDOUT

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas was in a stable condition and surrounded by his family at the hospital Thursday after he suffered a heart attack while training for his Portuguese club Porto.

The World Cup-champion is set to turn 38 this month and suffered an acute myocardial infarction during a training session Wednesday and was rushed to CUF Hospital, where doctors performed a catheterization.