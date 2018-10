Javier Gomez Noya of Spain rounds the so-called 'hot corner' to complete the bike leg of the 2018 Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 13 October 2018 (issued 14 October 2018). EFE/EPA/BRUCE OMORI

Javier Gomez Noya of Spain crosses the finish line placing 11th in the 2018 Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 13 October 2018. EFE/EPA/BRUCE OMORI

Spanish triathlon champion Javier Gomez Noya transitions to the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 13 October 2018. EFE/EPA/BRUCE OMORI

Spain's Javier Gomez Noya, who came in 11th in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii on Sunday, said he was "disappointed" because he could not run his "dream race" and acknowledged committing a strategic error in the cycling leg of the contest.

"Finished my first world Ironman championship in 11th place. No doubt, I didn't run my dream race, so I'm disappointed," the five-gime world triathlon and Olympic triathlon silver medallist at the 2012 London Games commented on Instagram.