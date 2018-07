Andres Iniesta of Spain (R) and Aleksandr Golovin vie for the ball during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match in Moscow on Sunday, July 1. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Spanish players Sergio Ramos (L), Jordi Alba, and Andres Iniesta console each other after losing to Russia in a World Cup knockout stage match on Sunday, July 1, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr.

Spanish legend Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from international soccer here Sunday after La Roja's shocking loss to hosts Russia in the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup.

"It's a reality that today is my last match with the national team," the hero of Spain's only World Cup championship told reporters at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.