Spain's Sergio Ramos (L) scores the equalizer from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League' A Group group 4 soccer match between Croatia and Spain at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Bat

Spanish national soccer team captain and defender Sergio Ramos flew back to Madrid following international duty is set to undergo medical scans after suffering from an apparent groin injury Friday.

Ramos, 32, also the captain of Real Madrid, played with La Roja Thursday in the Spanish side's UEFA Nations League's 3-2 loss to Croatia and then returned to Madrid Friday aboard a private jet to be treated by Real Madrid's medical staff.