Spanish Joan Barreda of Honda competes during stage 10 of the Dakar Rally 2018 between Salta and Belen, Argentina, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Spanish Joan Barreda competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2018 from Uyuni to Tupiza, Bolivia, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Spain's Joan Barreda (Honda), who began Wednesday's 11th stage of Dakar Rally 2018 in second place in motorbikes, has retired from the competition.

The Spaniard, who was visibly fatigued at the start of the course from Belen to Chilecito, Argentina, suffered injuries to his hand and knee in a fall during the seventh stage.