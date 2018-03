(FILE) Jon Santacana Maiztegui and guide Miguel Galindo Gerces of Spain in action during the Men's Giant Slalom Visually Impaired competition at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Games, Mar. 16, 2010. EPA-EFE/BONNY MAKAREWICZ

Jon Santacana, a skier from San Sebastian on Saturday finished 4th in the alpine skiing competition of the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics along with his guide Miguel Galindo and expressed regret about missing out on a medal.

Santacana and Galindo, who have been competing together for 16 years, are in South Korea for their last paralympics - although their professional career might stretch until 2019 - and both said this was their last alpine competition.