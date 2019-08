Spanish right-back Juanfran Torres (C), who recently signed with Sao Paulo FC, arrives at Guarulhos International Airport in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, metropolitan area on Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Spanish right-back Juanfran Torres (C), who recently signed with Sao Paulo FC, arrives at Guarulhos International Airport in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, metropolitan area on Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Spanish right-back Juanfran Torres arrived on Wednesday in Brazil and said he was "very happy" to have signed a contract with Sao Paulo FC.

The 34-year-old Juanfran will be playing in the Brazilian league after spending the past eight and a half seasons with Atletico de Madrid.