Spain's King Felipe VI (2- L) chats with Spanish National Soccer Team's head coach, Julen Lopetegui (L), players and Spanish Royal Soccer Federation's President, Luis Rubiales (3-L), as the Spanish monarch visits the team before the Spain departs for Russia to compete in FIFA World Cup, at Soccer City sport complex in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Spanish Royal Household

Spain's King Felipe VI (C) receives a jersey from Spanish National Soccer Team's head coach Julen Lopetegui (L) and Spanish Royal Soccer Federation's President, Luis Rubiales (C), as the Spanish monarch visits the team before the Spain departs for Russia to compete in FIFA World Cup, at Soccer City sport complex in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Spanish Royal Household

Spain's King Felipe VI (C) poses for a family photo with Spanish National Soccer Team at Soccer City sport complex in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Spanish Royal Household

Spain's king on Thursday bid his country's national soccer team farewell before their trip to the Russian city of Krasnodar, La Roja's home base for World Cup play which kicks off on June 14.

King Felipe VI visited the Spanish squad at the City of Soccer sport complex, in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, accompanied by the new Culture and Sports Minister Maxim Huerta, among other officials.