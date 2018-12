Spanish motorcyclist Laia Sanz poses with her motorbike before a press conference held in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Marta Perez

Spanish motorcyclist Laia Sanz said on Tuesday that she feels like a sportswoman again after preparing for competing in the upcoming Dakar rally for the ninth time.

The Spaniard has recently suffered a double viral infection, mononucleosis and a Q fever, and has been treated for nearly three months.