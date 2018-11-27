Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal scores a goal during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Real Celta de Vigo at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA/EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Spain's LaLiga and Puerto Rico's Department of Recreation and Sports (DRD) on Monday signed an alliance according to which the organization that runs Spanish professional soccer will offer courses on the island in various aspects of sports management.

The director of the LaLiga Business School, Jose Moya, explained during a press conference at DRD headquarters in San Juan that the agreement includes organizing different programs in areas such as administration, finance, marketing, leadership, technology and innovation.