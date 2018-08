Italian rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha Moto GP ahead of Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro of Aprillia Racing in the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati team celebrates after his victory in the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Spanish rider Marc Marquez of team Repsol Honda leads the pack ahead of Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati and Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati in the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) on Sunday won the Austrian Grand Prix after topping his compatriot Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) in the last round of the race.

Lorenzo set the pace at the Red Bull circuit of Spielberg, clocking 39 minutes and 40.688 seconds.