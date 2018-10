Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C) of the Repsol Honda Team celebrates on the podium after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand next to second-placed Italian Andrea Dovizioso (L) of the Ducati Team and third-placed Spanish Maverick Vinales (R) of the Movistar Yamaha Team, at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish rider and current World Championship standings leader Marc Marquez was one step closer to claim the MotoGP world title with his seventh victory in the season after beating his rivals on Sunday at the 2018 Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix.

Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who snatched pole position for the Thailand race on Saturday, set the pace at the Chang International Circuit of Buriram with a time of 39 minutes and 55.722 seconds.