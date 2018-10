Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team in action during the qualifying session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (front) of the Ducati Team in action during the qualifying session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of the Repsol Honda Team and Spanish MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro (L) of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in action during the qualifying session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of the Repsol Honda Team and Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller (R) of the Alma Pramac Racing Team in action during the qualifying session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice 3 session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish rider current World Championship standings leader Marc Marquez snatched the pole position for the 2018 Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix on Saturday on a time of one minute, 30.088 seconds.

The Repsol Honda rider pipped Valentino Rossi aboard his Yamaha who came in second and Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso who ended in third place on the grid of the International Circuit of Buriram.