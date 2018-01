Thai badminton star Ratchanok Intanon in action against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during their women's semifinal match at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 in Bukit Jalil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Taiwanse badminton star Tai Tzu-ying celebrates her win over Carolina Marin of Spain in their semifinal match at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 in Bukit Jalil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during his men's singles semifinal match against Daren Liew of Malaysia at the Perodua Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin leaves the court after losing to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying in their women's semifinal match at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 in Bukit Jalil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin in action against Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan during their women's semifinal match at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 in Bukit Jalil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 20 January 2018. Tai won the match. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin had victory in her grasp but let a late lead slip away in a 12-21, 21-15, 23-21 loss here Saturday to Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist in women's singles got off to a fast start at the Axiata Arena against an uncharacteristically lackluster Tai, who made numerous errors in an uninspired first game.