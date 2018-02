India's P.V. Sindhu in action during her women's singles match against Spain's Beatriz Corrales at the India Open badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, 02 February 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Spain's Carolina Marin suffered a surprising upset in the quarter-finals of the India Open badminton tournament, losing 21-12, 21-19 Friday to Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan-yi.

The fifth-ranked Marin, who is the reigning Olympic women's singles gold medalist and a two-time world champion, came into the match at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium in New Delhi as the heavy favorite and appeared to on her way to a routine victory when she grabbed an 11-8 advantage at the first mid-game interval.