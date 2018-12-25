Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates after winning the women's singles final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan at Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates after scoring a point during the women's singles final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan at Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

World champion Carolina Marin on Monday defeated US badminton player Beiwen Zhang of the Awadhe Warriors 2-0 (15-13 and 15-9) in her second match in India's Premier Badminton League (PBL).

Marin - who plays for the Pune 7 Aces and is a triple world champion, Olympic champion and four-time European champion - opened the tourney with one of the spectacular matches of the day but she trailed the American during the first set, despite the fact that Zhang could not manage to obtain more than a 1-point advantage.