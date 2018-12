Spanish badminton icon Carolina Marin easily defeated Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu 2-0 (15-8, 15-5), with the Bengaluru Raptors, on Sunday in the fourth match for the Pune 7 Aces in India's Premier Badminton League (PBL) competition.

The three-time world champion, Olympic champ and four-time European champ scored first in the second match of the day and wasted no time showing what she could do, maintaining a comfortable advantage all during the first set.