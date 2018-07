Kento Momota of Japan in action on 01 July 2018 against Lee Chong Wei (not pictured) of Malaysia during the men's singles final at the Malaysia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in action against He Bingjiao (not pictured) of China during the women's singles final at the Malaysia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 July 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spain's Carolina Marin in action against India's P.V. Sindhu on June 29, 2018, at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in women's singles, will likely have to make it through a gauntlet of elite players in Nanjing, China, to capture her third world championship.

Marin is the No. 7 seed at the 2018 BWF World Championships, which get under way on July 30 at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Sports Park Arena and will run through Aug. 5, and has received a bye into the second round.