Carolina Marin of Spain competes against Busanan Ongbumrungpan of Thailand (not pictured) in the women's singles first round match at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, on July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin of Spain said on Tuesday that she was happy with her first match of the 2018 BWF World Badminton Championships, in which she beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in two sets 21-9, 21-8.

With her win Tuesday, world No. 8 Marin eased into the round of 16, and said her team's strategy for the match had proven successful.