Spain's Carolina Marin celebrates her victory over Yufei Chen in the China Open badminton final on Sept. 23, 2018, in Changzhou, China. EFE-EPA/ Chen Xi / USE PROHIBITED IN CHINA

Spain's Carolina Marin embraces her coach after defeating China's Yufei Chen (not shown) in the China Open badminton final on Sept. 23, 2018,in Changzhou, China. EFE-EPA/ Chen Xi / USE PROHIBITED IN CHINA

Spain's Carolina Marin on Sunday won the China Open badminton final in Changzhou, China, defeating local player Yufei Chen 21-18 and 21-13.

It was the 25-year-old Marin's fourth title this season, after winning the European and World championships earlier this year and the Japan Open tourney just a week ago.