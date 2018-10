Grand Prix rider Marc Marquez of Spain for Repsol Honda Team in front of Andrea Iannone of Italy for Team Suzuki Ecstar in the qualifying session during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Maverick Viñales of Spain for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP during practice session three of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Grand Prix rider Marc Marquez of Spain for Repsol Honda Team on turn 10 in the qualifying session during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Saturday clinched his sixth pole of the year ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix race.

Marquez, seven-time World Champion, was the fastest in the Qualifying 2 at Phillip Island circuit with a time of one minute and 29.199 seconds, winning the 2018 BMW M Award.