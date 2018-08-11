Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Saturday topped the third free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard set the pace at the Red Bull circuit of Spielberg in a session held under damp and drying conditions.
Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during a training session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD
Italian rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha Team in action during a training session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD
