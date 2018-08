Spaniard Alvaro Martin celebrates winning the Men's 20km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Spaniard Maria Perez crosses the finish line to win the Women's 20km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Spaniard Alvaro Martin crosses the finish line to win the Men's 20km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Spain's race walkers Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez won a historic two gold medals for their country in the men's and women's 20km race walk at the 2018 European Championships.

In the men's event, Martin claimed the gold with a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 42 seconds, six seconds ahead of his compatriot Diego Garcia Carrera, who got the silver.