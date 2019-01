Chelsea's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

La Liga's Atletico Madrid announced Monday that Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined the team on a year-and-a-half loan deal from Premier League side Chelsea, who has filled in his absence with the signing of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain from Italian side Juventus Turin.

Neither club revealed whether or not the deal included a final purchase option.