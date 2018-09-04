Spanish national soccer team striker Alvaro Morata smiles during a press conference at Las Rozas Soccer City in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish national soccer team striker Alvaro Morata speaks during a press conference at Las Rozas Soccer City in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata said on Tuesday he was optimistic after being called up by his national team, although he said he was saddened by his absence from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Chelsea forward Morata said his life has changed.