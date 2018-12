Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates after the qualifying of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The reigning MotoGP world champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, had undergone an operation in Barcelona to solve a recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder, Repsol Honda Team said Tuesday.

Repsol Honda said in a statement on its official website that Marquez underwent the operation at Dexeus University Hospital.