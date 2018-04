Spanish FedCup team's tennis players Maria Jose Martinez, Garbine Muguruza, Carla Suarez, and Georgina Garcia and captain Anabel Medina pose for photographers celebrates after defeating Paraguay in FedCup World Group II play-off round in La Manga, southeastern Spain, 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Osete

Garbiñe Muguruza on Sunday secured Spain's place in World Group II of the Fed Cup international tennis tournament after her playoff win over Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg in straight sets 7-6 (2), 6-0.

World No. 3 Muguruza took an hour and a half to seal the win at the La Manga club in southern Spain, putting her country up 3-0 against Paraguay.