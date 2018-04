Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during a quarter finals match of the Monterrey Tennis Open held in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during a quarter finals match of the Monterrey Tennis Open held in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after winning against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during a quarter finals match of the Monterrey Tennis Open held in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Spain's first-seed Garbiñe Muguruza recovered from an early loss of serve to power her way to a 6-3, 6-0 victory on Friday over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and reach the semi-finals of the Monterrey Open.

Unforced errors meant Muguruza's serve was broken in the first game of the match as Tomljanovic raced into a 2-0 lead.