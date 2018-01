Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza on Wednesday pulled out of the Sydney International quarterfinals due to a right thigh injury.

The injury forced Sydney International top-seed Muguruza to end her run at the tournament crown after earning a hard fought win against the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in her second match of 2018.