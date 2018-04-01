Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in action against American Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the Miami Open at the Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik S. Lesser

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, the world No. 3, will play Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the first round of the Monterrey Open.

The reigning Wimbledon champion will take the court on Monday for her match against Zarazua, who is ranked 229th in the world.