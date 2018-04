Spain Davis Cup team captain Sergi Bruguera (R) poses with his players (L to R) Feliciano Lopez, Roberto Bautista, David Ferrer, and Rafael Nadal (L) pose after the Davis Cup draw ceremony for the Davis Cup world group playoffs between Spain and Germany, in Valencia, eastern Spain, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Spain Davis Cup team number one Rafael Nadal (L) and Germany Davis Cup number one Alexander Zverev pose after the Davis Cup draw ceremony for the Davis Cup world group playoffs between Spain and Germany, in Valencia, eastern Spain, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

David Ferrer, a former top-10 player, and Rafael Nadal, current world No. 1, are to play Spain's first singles rubbers against German Alexander Zverev and Philipp Kohlschreiber respectively at the Davis Cup quarterfinals, according to the draw held on Thursday.

Feliciano Lopez is to play the doubles rubbers, teaming up with Marc Lopez, who replaced Pablo Carreño in the last minute due to a left hand discomfort, against Jan Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz.