Spanish national soccer team's player David Silva (C) in action during a training session at Las Rozas Soccer City sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain's national socer team goalkeepers Pepe Reina (C) and David de Gea (R) share a light moment during a training session at Las Rozas Soccer City sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain's national team looked relaxed and in good spirits during a training session at Las Rozas soccer city sports facility just north of the capital Madrid, an epa-efe photojournalist watching the World Cup warm-up Tuesday reported.

Spain is one of the favorites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where the team hopes to snatch the trophy from defending champions and fellow favorites Germany.