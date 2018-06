Spanish national team goalkeeper Pepe Reina (L) and defender Gerard Pique during a training session at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ LavandeIra Jr

Spain defender Gerard Pique had an injury scare during Saturday's training, after being kicked in his ankle by goalkeeper Pepe Reina a day before facing Russia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash.

The accidental brush with the Napoli net minder left Pique lying on the grass with a cut, which needed medical attention on the field.