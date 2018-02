Queralt Castellet of Spain in action during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Queralt Castellet of Spain competes in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe qualification at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Spain's Queralt Castellet has qualified to compete in the Ladies' Halfpipe Final Run 1 at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games on Tuesday.

Catellet finished fifth in the snowboarding qualification run at Phoenix Park on Monday, in which American Chloe Kim went through first.