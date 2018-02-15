(from left) Regino Hernandez of Spain, Jonathan Cheever of the US, Paul Berg of Germnay and Mick Dierdorff of the US in action during the Men's Snowboard Cross SBX 1/8 Finals at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Spain's Regino Hernandez has made it to the final of the Men's Snowboard Cross event at PyeongChang 2018, which will be held on Thursday.

Hernandez made it to the Big Final after finishing first in his semifinal.