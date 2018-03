Roberto Bautista Agut from Spain in action against Borna Coric from Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut was eliminated in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament in California on Monday when he lost to Croatia's Borna Coric.

Coric defeated the Spaniard, the thirteenth seed of the tournament, 6-1 and 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes of play.