Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno on Monday played down concerns about the fitness of Gerard Piqué, who was forced to exit team training earlier with apparent pain in his left knee just four days before the squad's Group B opener against next-door-neighbors Portugal.

Center-back Piqué took a knock to the knee at the team's World Cup headquarters in Krasnodar in a 50-50 challenge with striker Diego Costa, after which he decided to leave the pitch to talk with the medical team.