Spain's player Rodrigo Moreno smiles during a press conference following a training session of the team in Krasnodar, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain's player Rodrigo Moreno attends a press conference following a training session of the team in Krasnodar, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain's Rodrigo Moreno, best known as Rodrigo, paid tribute on Monday to Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash in the first match of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rodrigo, 27, acknowledged the significance of playing against Ronaldo in the group stage of this year's tournament, set to take place Friday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.