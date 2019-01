Qatari Nasser al-Attiyah drives his Toyota during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Arequipa and Tacna, Peru, on Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Chilean motorcyclist Pablo Quintanilla rides his Husqvarna during the fourth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Arequipa and Tacna, Peru, on Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

American motorcyclist Ricky Brabec rides his Honda during the fourth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Arequipa and Tacna, Peru, on Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Spanish driver Nani Roma of the X-Raid Team competes during the fourth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Arequipa and Tacna, Peru, on Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Spanish driver Joan "Nani" Roma said Thursday after he and co-driver Alex Haro Bravo moved up to third in the Dakar Rally cars division that he is pleased with their performance thus far.

Roma said he was glad to arrive with the car in good condition at the end of Stage 4, a marathon stage in which assistance crews are not allowed to repair vehicles in the bivouac (service area).