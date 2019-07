Spain’s Royal receives Valencia’s centennial jersey at Mestalla

Spain's King Felipe VI (C) receives a commemorative jersey by Spanish LaLiga team Valencia CF's captain Dani Parejo (2-L) and club's President, Anil Murthy (2-R), during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the soccer team at Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia, eastern Spain, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kai Försterling

Spain's King Felipe VI (C-L) pose for a family photo with Spanish LaLiga team Valencia CF's players as he receives a team's commemorative jersey by club's President, Anil Murthy (C-R), to mark the 100th anniversary of the soccer team at Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia, eastern Spain, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kai Försterling

Spain's King Felipe VI (L) receives a commemorative jersey by Spanish LaLiga team Valencia CF's President Anil Murthy (R), next to the Spanish King Cup tournament's trophy to mark the 100th anniversary of the soccer team, at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING