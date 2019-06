Family and friends attend the funeral of late soccer player Jose Antonio Reyes in Utrera, Seville, Spain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Spain’s general director of traffic on Tuesday confirmed former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid soccer star Jose Antonio Reyes and his cousin died in a car accident due to speeding.

Pere Navarro told reporters that excessive speeding was the reason why the car lost control, went off the road and burst into flames.