New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal greets fans during his visit to Beijing, China, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Spain's tax agency has approved on Thursday an agreement reached between Cristiano Ronaldo, the Public Prosecutor and State lawyers through which the soccer star is to pay a fine of almost 19 million euros ($22.3) and be sentenced to two years in prison which would be suspended.

Ronaldo, who will reside in Italy as a Juventus player, will not enter prison in exchange for pleading guilty to four cases of tax fraud.