Spain's David Marrero (R) and Fernando Verdasco (L) celebrate after defeating Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Austria's Alexander Peya in the Rio Open doubles final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Spain's David Marrero (L) and Fernando Verdasco return a shot against Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Austria's Alexander Peya in the Rio Open doubles final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Spain's David Marrero (R-upper) and Fernando Verdasco (L-upper) return a shot against Croatia's Nikola Mektic (L) and Austria's Alexander Peya (R) during the Rio Open doubles final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Spain's David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco defeated Austria's Alexander Peya and Croatia's Nikola Mektic 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 in the Rio Open doubles final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Spanish duo needed an hour and 50 minutes on Saturday to beat the world No. 23 doubles team at South America's only ATP tournament.